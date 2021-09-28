Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi to be UP CM face in 2022 assembly poll: State BJP chief
lucknow news

Yogi to be UP CM face in 2022 assembly poll: State BJP chief

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party would go to public on the basis of the work done by the Yogi government in the past 4.5 years
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:46 PM IST
BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said UP, under CM Yogi Adityanath, was treading on the path of development with a target of becoming Uttam Pradesh. (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday said Yogi Adityanath will be the CM face in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“In 2022 assembly election once again Yogi will be the face of CM in UP. We want development and crime and gunda free state. UP is treading on the path of development with a target of becoming Uttam Pradesh,” said Singh in Gorakhpur.

Speaking to media after BJP’s outreach programme, he said the party was going to the people with the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in the past 4.5 years .

Singh later went to Kali Mandir at Gita Press road and also started a door-to- door public contact programme.

The senior BJP leader also reacted sharply to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who called Gorakhpur, the home town of chief minister, as training center of bhikmangas (training center for beggars).

“Yes we are bhikmangas. The father of nation Mahatma Gandhi appealed people to leave foreign clothes and people obeyed it. Lal Bahadur Shastri appealed people to leave anna (food) and people obeyed it. And when PM Modi appealed people to leave subsidy, the nation obeyed it, fetching 400 crore that was used to build toilets for poor. This was not the money of government but society.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LMC slaps 2.2-crore fine on EcoGreen for breach of contract

Ayodhya Dham shopkeepers’ rehab: HC disposes of petition with liberty to petitioners to approach DM

Uttar Pradesh allows weddings, other events to be held in open spaces

Yogi distributes 1.23 lakh smartphones among anganwadi workers
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP