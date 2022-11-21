Yogi to intellectuals: Help make U.P. $1-trillion economy

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called upon the intellectuals to contribute to making UP a one trillion-dollar economy.

Interacting with intellectuals during his visit to Saharanpur on Sunday, Yogi said there were infinite possibilities of investment in every sector in the state. The best industrial, biofuel, textile, and other sectoral policies in the nation were found in Uttar Pradesh.

He shared that the Global Investors Summit would be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to 12 next year and invited Saharanpur traders and business owners to participate in it and invest for growth and development of the state.

Addressing the ‘gathering of intellectuals’, the CM said, “Saharanpur used to be referred to as ‘seemant zila’ (marginal district). It connects to the border with Uttarakhand on one side and has Haryana on the other. The woodcraft of this district has received global recognition. Saharanpur has limitless potential that has to be realised.”

The CM said that while there was no alternative to growth, people picked the BJP government and its leaders in UP for security and development.

“Now, people are not migrating, but by accomplishing the objective of ‘ease of doing business.’ Uttar Pradesh is drawing investment from around the globe,” said Yogi.

Launching 243 development projects worth ₹145 crore in Saharanpur, the chief minister said, “Security is top priority for us. Politics under those in power prior to the BJP regime had fallen victim to ‘parivarwad’ and corruption. A state where ‘hooliganism’ was at its peak, people were migrating and communal clashes took place every 3-4 days, has become riot-free today. ”

The CM added that during previous governments, crime was so rampant that no one wanted to visit the state and those who had made investments were migrating. Investors were now returning to UP with the restoration of law and order in the state, he said. The criminals were currently fleeing from UP and the government was working to eradicate all forms of crime, criminals, and corruption, Yogi pointed out.

During the event, the CM also watched a short film on the work of the urban development and industrial development departments and handed over keys, cheques and acceptance certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Yogi said that road connectivity had improved greatly. Before 2017, it took two hours to go from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar. Saharanpur to Shamli and Dehradun’s route was in poor shape. However, ₹753 crore were spent on improving roads from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar. Instead of taking two hours to travel this distance, it now took 45 minutes, he added.

The CM went on to say that the Saharanpur to Dehradun route which was being constructed at the cost of about ₹1200 crore, would be one of the best in the country.

