Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi welcomes decision to repeal three farm laws
lucknow news

Yogi welcomes decision to repeal three farm laws

The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain farmers the utility of farm laws, says CM
The UP chief minister said the Prime Minister also announced to constitute a committee for the minimum support price. (File Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 06:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws and expressed regret that farmers could not be convinced despite the government’s best efforts.

“On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister,” he said in a press statement. The CM called the withdrawal of the bills a “historic” gesture and congratulated the Prime Minister for making the decision.

“Some farmers’ organizations had launched movement over the three farm laws and the government established communication with them at all levels. A big section of people believed that the farm laws could play an important role in increasing the income of farmers,” he said.

“The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain farmers about the utility of the farm laws,” added the CM.

He said the Prime Minister also announced to constitute a committee for the minimum support price. “The Uttar Pradesh government welcomes the decision,” said Adityanath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP