Yogi welcomes decision to repeal three farm laws

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws and expressed regret that farmers could not be convinced despite the government’s best efforts.

“On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister,” he said in a press statement. The CM called the withdrawal of the bills a “historic” gesture and congratulated the Prime Minister for making the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some farmers’ organizations had launched movement over the three farm laws and the government established communication with them at all levels. A big section of people believed that the farm laws could play an important role in increasing the income of farmers,” he said.

“The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain farmers about the utility of the farm laws,” added the CM.

He said the Prime Minister also announced to constitute a committee for the minimum support price. “The Uttar Pradesh government welcomes the decision,” said Adityanath.