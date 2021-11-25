Young girl reunites with family, courtesy UPMRC staff

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) staff reunited a 15-year-old girl, found roaming near gate number 2 of Durgapuri metro station, with her parents on Wednesday.

When asked about her whereabouts, the girl looked distressed and was unable to give clear answers.

The security staff of metro then reported the matter to the on-duty station controller Sneha Varma, who took the girl to station control room (SCR) where she was offered biscuits and tea.

She later told Varma that she had separated from her family while commuting between Charbagh to Barabanki on November 22.

After this the station controller contacted her father who had by then approached the police in Barabanki and informed the cops about his daughter having gone missing.

MD, UPMRC Kumar Keshav said: “The entire staff of Lucknow Metro is committed towards providing safety to female passengers. The staff is always ready to help any passenger in distress.”

“After due verification and completing official formalities, the girl was handed over to her guardians in presence of police by the on-duty station controller,” Keshav said praising the metro staff for their alertness.

