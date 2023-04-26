Boy from Mathura village secures 3rd place in HS merit list

Agra Young Krishna Jha has made his village Parkham (near Farah town of Mathura district) proud by securing third position in the merit list of high school (Class 10) exam of UP Board ,results of which were declared on Tuesday. In future, Krishna aims to serve the nation after joining the National Defence Academy. Krishna Jha. (HT)

Krishna studied at Saraswati Vidhya Mandir School in Parkham till Class 5 and then shifted to BKGS Inter College here. He came out with flying colours scoring 97.67 % in High School exams of UP Board and is busy receiving praise for his achievement .

“Since childhood I always dreamt of joining the National Defence Academy and serve the nation. For me, the nation comes first and I want to devote my life to service of the nation,”’ said an emotional Krishna whose father earns a livelihood by making ‘kanthi mala’ (a necklace used for religious purpose) in Mathura.

Krishna’s father Bantu said that his daughter, elder to Krishna, was a student of graduation. The family lives in a small house as Bantu owns no land and is pinning all his hopes on his children to change the fortune of the family in future.

Principal of BKGS Inter College, Saudan Singh wished all success to Krishna. Krishna was elated to have received words of appreciation from vice principal Irshad Ahmed Siddiqui and teachers Rajesh Prajapati and Chandra Shekhar Verma on phone.

