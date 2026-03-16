Young pacer Naman Tiwari hopes to impress for LSG

Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari is just 20 and has a tough competition in a Lucknow Super Giants squad brimming with pace talent – Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan. However, the youngster is hopeful of getting a chance to show his abilities in this IPL season. Naman Tiwari (SOURCED)

Before landing in Lucknow for the training session at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, India’s best bowler at the 2024 U19 World Cup went through the paces in Chennai, bowling alongside the experienced pacers in the side.

“When I bowl, I remain focussed on line and length. I also keep watching what others are doing at the nets or in the practice matches,” said Tiwari, who took his first hat-trick in the semi-final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup at Mumbai recently.

“I took four wickets and it was a big confidence booster ahead of my debut IPL season,” said Tiwari, who finished with eight wickets in four matches.

Tiwari’s biggest boost in LSG is ex-India bowling coach Bharat Arun.

“Under Arun Sir guidance, I am a much better executor. He is very helpful. He has taught me how to make use of slower ones, yorkers. In T20 cricket, yorkers have been the best delivery. My execution rate is also getting better day by day,” he said. “Arun sir’s advice on seam movement and death-over variations has transformed me. I’m not just bowling fast but bowling smart.”

Tiwari’s journey began on Lucknow’s dusty pitches and included two seasons as the reserve bowler in LSG. A product of UP’s domestic setup, he made a mark with the India U19 side, clocking 145kph and bowling accurately.

Before LSG bought him for ₹1 crore, Tewari had six wickets in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy. “There has been a drastic change in my thinking since the U19 World Cup (India finished runners-up). Thereafter I got to play alongside seniors in domestic cricket. Earlier, I was bowling 140, but in the UPT20 League, I touched even 146.

“Every match after the U19 World Cup taught me different lessons. I have gained more knowledge about hard work and become more disciplined,” said Tiwari. “Pay package isn’t a pressure for me as I know exactly what to do when I get the chance to bowl in my debut match,” he said, adding, “Everyone in LSG, including skipper Rishabh Pant and coach Justin Langer, supports me.”