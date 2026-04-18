Young people imposing religious beliefs on others a disturbing trend: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has refused to quash an FIR against two Class 12 students booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 for allegedly forcing a classmate to wear a burqa and attempting to convert her to Islam in Moradabad.

The Allahabad high court noted that material collected during the investigation prima facie discloses a case warranting a thorough probe. (FILE PHOTO)

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Dismissing the writ petition filed by the accused Aleena alias Aleena Parveen and Shabiya (who have attained the age of majority), a division bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena took note of what it termed a “disturbing trend” of young people imposing their religious beliefs on others.

“If such a trend is seen among young people, it is all the more disturbing. This is a stage in life when they should focus on developing their skills in education and dedicating themselves to the service of society and the nation,” the court said on April 16.

The court noted that material collected during the investigation prima facie discloses a case warranting a thorough probe. It added that the 2021 law was enacted to curb an emerging mischief and cannot be undermined by prematurely quashing prosecutions supported by tangible evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was lodged by the brother of the alleged victim, a Class 12 student in Moradabad. He alleged that his sister was being pressured by five Muslim classmates, including the petitioners, at a local tuition centre to wear a veil (burqa) and accept Islam. The FIR dated January 22, 2026 was lodged at Bilari police station in Moradabad under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Act of 2021, according to the HC order, a copy of which HT has seen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was lodged by the brother of the alleged victim, a Class 12 student in Moradabad. He alleged that his sister was being pressured by five Muslim classmates, including the petitioners, at a local tuition centre to wear a veil (burqa) and accept Islam. The FIR dated January 22, 2026 was lodged at Bilari police station in Moradabad under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Act of 2021, according to the HC order, a copy of which HT has seen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her statements recorded under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, the victim referred to a December 2025 incident in which the girls allegedly brought a veil and made her wear it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her statements recorded under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, the victim referred to a December 2025 incident in which the girls allegedly brought a veil and made her wear it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further alleged that her classmates would bring non-vegetarian food and try to persuade her to consume it, even when she refused meat. She also claimed that one of them influenced her to the extent that she felt unable to think independently. According to her, they repeatedly told her that their religion was superior and that wearing a burqa would give her greater freedom of movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further alleged that her classmates would bring non-vegetarian food and try to persuade her to consume it, even when she refused meat. She also claimed that one of them influenced her to the extent that she felt unable to think independently. According to her, they repeatedly told her that their religion was superior and that wearing a burqa would give her greater freedom of movement. {{/usCountry}}

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The counsel for Shabiya argued that the FIR contained general and omnibus allegations and was a counterblast to a prior complaint filed by one of the accused against the informant for alleged stalking and harassment.

The defence also submitted that the petitioner, an 18-year-old student preparing for her Class 12 examinations, has been unable to focus on her studies due to the FIR. It was further argued that the primary allegations were directed at a co-accused who had not challenged the FIR.

However, the court noted that the case diary includes CCTV footage showing the victim in an alley, where she was allegedly being forced to wear a veil by the petitioner and others. It observed that the investigation had yielded substantial material indicating the need for a detailed probe.

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The bench held that whether the petitioners’ actions amounted to “allurement” or “undue influence” under the 2021 Act is a matter to be examined during investigation and trial, and not at the stage of quashing the FIR.

Considering the totality of circumstances, the high court, in its April 16 judgment, refused to quash the FIR and dismissed the writ petition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar ...Read More K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. Read Less

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