Youth held while trying to take degree on forged marksheet copy
PRAYAGRAJ: A youth was caught when he tried to take a degree on the basis of a fake marksheet from the examination controller’s office at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) on Wednesday. The youth was handed over to police and an FIR was lodged against him at Phaphamau police station on the complaint of varsity officials.
According to reports, a youth reached the examination controller office of UPRTOU on Wednesday afternoon and submitted an application with a copy of marksheet of MA English for taking degree. However, the staff at the office found the copy of the marksheet to be fake when they matched it with the database of the university. The youth failed to show the original marksheet when the staff asked him.
Examination controller Devendra Singh then questioned the youth who confessed that he had forged the copy of marksheet using original marksheet of another student. The copy of the marksheet which the youth presented was issued in December 2013 and had signatures of Devendra Singh. However, Singh was not in the university at that time.
The youth admitted that he had scanned Devendra Singh’s signature and pasted it on the copy of the marksheet which was issued from Rajdhari Singh College, a centre of UPRTOU located in Ghazipur district. The identity proof which the youth showed was in the name of Lalchandra Prasad of Ghazipur district.
UPRTOU PRO Prabhat Singh said the youth was handed over to Phaphamau police and a complaint submitted for registration of an FIR against him. The examination controller had been asked to remain alert and restrict entry of outsiders on the premises, he added.
SHO of Phaphamau police station Ashish Singh informed that an FIR had been registered against Lalchandra Prasad under relevant sections of IPC and he had been sent to jail.
-
Independence day celebrations over, focus shifts to safe disposal of national flags
Days after the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on Monday, when several households across the Capital put the Tricolour up in their homes, civic officials and Delhi residents said they are working to ensure that national flags are collected and disposed of with care, in line with the country's Flag Code, a mammoth task given that around civic and state authorities alone distributed over 45 million flags around the city.
-
Woman’s bag snatched in Delhi’s GK-1 M Block market
Two people on a bike snatched the bag of a 45-year-old woman on July 30, dragged her for a few metres on the road, near Greater Kailash M-Block market, police said on Wednesday. Two men on a bike come from behind her, and snatch her bag. She said she was not able to note down the bike's registration number. The bag, she said, contained her mobile phone, bank and other cards and some cash.
-
Two deaths, 679 new Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 114 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while 94 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh reported 679 new cases and two deaths, both from Hardoi. In Lucknow, Indira Nagar reported 3 cases, Chinhat and Sarojininagar 22 each, Alambagh 17, Aliganj 17, NK Road 10, Tudiyaganj 4 and Aishbagh, BKT and Mal one each, according to the health department.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: Valedictory function of week-long events held
Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, has said that children who participated in the 75th year of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme will build a new India in the next 25 years, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of its independence. During the week-long celebrations, Prabhat Pheri, painting, poster Rangoli, Alpana, fancy dress competitions, speech, essay and debate competition, sports, yoga programmes were held.
-
I-Day violence in Bangla Bazar: Two police outpost in-charges suspended for negligence
The in-charges of two police outposts were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in the incident of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bangla Bazar, under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. Deputy commissioner of police, central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said four people including one Dilip Kr Pathak (27), Rohit Singh aka Bachcha (24), Anchal Sonkar (23) and Babadeen (27) have been arrested in the matter so far.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics