Youth held while trying to take degree on forged marksheet copy

PRAYAGRAJ: A youth was caught when he tried to take a degree on the basis of a fake marksheet from the examination controller’s office at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) on Wednesday. The youth was handed over to police and an FIR was lodged against him at Phaphamau police station on the complaint of varsity officials.

According to reports, a youth reached the examination controller office of UPRTOU on Wednesday afternoon and submitted an application with a copy of marksheet of MA English for taking degree. However, the staff at the office found the copy of the marksheet to be fake when they matched it with the database of the university. The youth failed to show the original marksheet when the staff asked him.

Examination controller Devendra Singh then questioned the youth who confessed that he had forged the copy of marksheet using original marksheet of another student. The copy of the marksheet which the youth presented was issued in December 2013 and had signatures of Devendra Singh. However, Singh was not in the university at that time.

The youth admitted that he had scanned Devendra Singh’s signature and pasted it on the copy of the marksheet which was issued from Rajdhari Singh College, a centre of UPRTOU located in Ghazipur district. The identity proof which the youth showed was in the name of Lalchandra Prasad of Ghazipur district.

UPRTOU PRO Prabhat Singh said the youth was handed over to Phaphamau police and a complaint submitted for registration of an FIR against him. The examination controller had been asked to remain alert and restrict entry of outsiders on the premises, he added.

SHO of Phaphamau police station Ashish Singh informed that an FIR had been registered against Lalchandra Prasad under relevant sections of IPC and he had been sent to jail.