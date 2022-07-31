Youth involved in 100 thefts injured in police encounter in Lucknow, held
A notorious thief, was arrested after being injured in police an encounter with the police near Sahara flyover in Gomti Nagar during wee hours on Saturday.
Police said, the accused identified as Siraj, 35, had committed over 100 thefts in nearly two decades and had over 22 criminal cases on him.
Police said a reward of ₹20,000 was announced on the accused and whose involvement was suspected in many incidents of crime.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Prachi Singh said Siraj belongs to Sultanpur but was operating from a rented house in Madiaon area of Lucknow.
She said the accused was involved in crime since he was 16 years and first case of Arms Act was registered against him in Sultanpur in 2003.
The DCP said the accused with one of his accomplices was moving on a motorcycle near Sahara flyover during wee hours of Saturday when he was spotted by a police team and an encounter took place when he opened fire, forcing the cops to return fire.
Siraj who fell from the motorcycle suffered injury in his left leg and had to be taken to the civil hospital for treatment. A country made gun, used and live cartridges and a bag that contained few ornaments stolen from a house near Dayal crossing in Vikas Khand, Gomti Nagar few days ago, were recovered from him.
She said while the accused was caught, his accomplice managed to escape.
Police were trying to extract more details about crimes committed by him and would seek his custody remand from court if required, the DCP said.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
