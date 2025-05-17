Youth shoots self over property dispute

A 22-year-old property dealer allegedly died by suicide in Meerut’s Bhavanpur area late Thursday night, leaving behind a video in which he accused his brothers and brother-in-law of harassment and mental torture over a property dispute, police said on Friday. The youth shot himself with a country-made pistol at his uncle’s vacant house around midnight. (For representation)

The youth shot himself with a country-made pistol at his uncle’s vacant house around midnight, shortly after he left his home and told his wife that he would be back soon, police said.

According to the police, the deceased property dealer alleged in the video that his brothers and brother-in-law falsely implicated him in a criminal case. However, sources said he also accused police of colluding with his kin.

According to police, the dispute revolved around a 150-square-yard house that the deceased jointly owned with his brothers. Four days prior to the incident, the property dealer had opened fire during a fight with his brothers. A FIR was filed against him after which he went into a hiding to evade police action.

Unable to cope up with the stress, he allegedly shot himself at his uncle’s house around midnight, police said, adding the firearm, an empty bullet shell, two mobile phones, and ₹117 in cash were found on the deceased.

The deceased, married a year-and-a-half ago, had a 6-month-old son. The police sent the body for the post-mortem examination and launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by his family.

The police said a case had been registered against an accused, and the video as well as messages recovered from the deceased’s mobile phone were being examined.

“The allegations made by the deceased in the video suggest a property dispute. Further investigation is ongoing,” Meerut SP (rural) Dr Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.