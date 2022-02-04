‘Z’ category security for Asaduddin Owaisi a day after his car was fired upon

NEW DELHI: A day after two persons fired upon All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car at a toll plaza in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has accorded him ‘Z’ category, VIP-level security cover managed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), people familiar with the development said.

Owaisi’s security was reviewed by intelligence agencies after Thursday’s firing incident, following which the Union home ministry decided to accord him the security cover.

Under ‘Z’ category cover, Owaisi will be guarded by 35-40 commandoes on rotational basis in three shifts and there will be an escort and pilot vehicle in his convoy.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s attack as multiple bullets hit Owaisi’s car. The police said they have arrested one of the shooters. The Lok Sabha MP was returning to Delhi after conducting a door-to-door campaign for his party’s candidate in the Kithore assembly constituency of Meerut district on Thursday evening when his car was attacked.

The CRPF, country’s largest paramilitary force, secures more than 50 VIPs, including home minister Amit Shah, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Businessman Mukesh Ambani also has CRPF security cover, but he pays for it.