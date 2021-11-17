Zika positivity rate falling in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the zika virus positivity rate was falling in the state and asked for regular monitoring of every single patient infected with the virus. At the same time, the CM asked the officials to step up ‘trace, test, and treat’ to control the zika and dengue infections.

The CM said this at a Covid-19 review meeting and added officials concerned with the ‘trace, test, and treat’ policy for zika and dengue to seek the cooperation of the Asha workers and Nigrani samitis (monitoring committees). He also asked for keeping a check on the prices of dengue diagnostic tests and asked the officers to get surprise inspections done at private pathology labs.

Yogi also reiterated the need for regular and thorough cleanliness, sanitisations, and fogging drives to check the mosquito-borne diseases. Both zika and dengue, like malaria, are vector-borne diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

He said that the policy of trace, test, treat and vaccinate worked well in controlling Covid-19. The state recorded only nine fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the total number of active cases in the state were 99, the CM added.

Yogi said that the state, till Monday, had administered a total of 14.74 crore doses of the Covid vaccine.

On pollution

CM also asked for checking pollution in the state and said that people should be encouraged to use public transport and reduce the use of private vehicles. At the same time, the farmers should be made aware and asked to refrain from stubble burning because the practice not only pollutes the environment but also harms soil fertility.