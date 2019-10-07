Lucknow’s Gokhle Marg house for Priyanka Gandhi

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:21 IST

Lucknow: The Congress search for a house and operational base for general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state appears to have ended at the house situated on the Gokhle Marg, belonging to former union minister late Sheila Kaul.

“Yes, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be staying at the Gokhle Marg house whenever she is in Lucknow. This is the ancestral house of her family. India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru was brother in law of Sheila Kaul,” said a Congress leader. Sheila Kaul’s daughter Deepa Kaul was a minister in Congress led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka had visited the house during her visit to Lucknow on October 2, 2019 when she led Gandhi Sandesh Yatra from Shahid Smarak to GPO Park here. “As Priyanka will devote more time in the state in coming month, the house will work as her operational base,” said the leader adding, the Special Protection Group is likely to give security clearance for the house soon.

