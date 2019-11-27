Ludhiana: Bains brothers acquitted in four-year-old attempt to murder case

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:32 IST

In a major relief for Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balvinder Singh Bains, the court of additional sessions judge Arun Aggarwal has acquitted them in a four-and-a-half years old attempt to murder case on Wednesday. Besides Bains brothers, 27 others were also acquitted in the case.

As per the prosecution, Bains brothers and others, including former councillors Parminder Singh Soma, Ranjit Singh Ubhi, Daljit Singh Bhola, were booked under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 379 (punishment for theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 120B (criminal conspiracy),114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, after they had launched an agitation against the state’s sand-mining policy ‘Satyagraha Andolan’, in Chuharpur village in the month of April 2015. Bains brothers and others were given bail in around two weeks.

MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains said the government and the administration had framed baseless charges against them as they launched a protest against the state government. The sand-mining policy had many loopholes, which promote illegal mining, they had claimed.

On Wednesday after his acquittal, Simarjeet Bains said, “The truth has come out. There are 12 more cases sub-judice against us but we will continue the fight against corruption.”