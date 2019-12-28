e-paper
Ludhiana bizman dies as rifle goes off accidentally

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, LUDHIANA
Hindustantimes
         

A 65-year old businessman died after his licensed rifle went off accidentally when he was cleaning it at his house in Doraha on Saturday.

Arun Victor, 65, of Old Dana Mandi, Doraha, used to deal in construction material. Police said all family members were present at the house when the incident took place.

“Arun was cleaning his 12-bore rifle at the first floor while his family members were at the ground floor. When they heard the gunshot, they rushed upstairs and found Arun bleeding profusely.

Doraha SHO Devinderpal Singh said Arun died on the spot. The body has been sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for post-mortem.

Arun owned two more licensed weapons — a revolver and carbine, said the SHO. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Police have initiated inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC.

