e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Burglars strike at garment shop, flee with ₹5,000 cash, clothes

Ludhiana: Burglars strike at garment shop, flee with ₹5,000 cash, clothes

The gang also attempted theft at a general store adjoining to the shop.

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Burglars decamped with Rs 5,000 in cash and ready-made garments amounting to Rs 40,000 from a garment shop at Surjit Colony near Pippal Chowk in the early hours on Sunday.

The gang also attempted theft at a general store adjoining to the shop.

In his complaint to the police, Appu Ram, 45, of Sherpur area said that on Sunday morning, he received a call from shopkeepers in the market informing him that the shutter locks of his shop were broken.

When he went to his shop, he found the items were ransacked, and on checking he reported that garments worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 in cash were missing.

ASI Gurmeet Singh from Ishwar Nagar police post said that a complaint has been received. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In