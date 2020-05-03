Ludhiana Covid-19 cases jump to 122, 67% among them Nanded pilgrims

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 03:25 IST

Health authorities confirmed 23 more Covid-19 cases in the district on Saturday, taking the tally to 122.

Among these patients, 67% patients (82) are Sikh pilgrims who returned from Nanded, Maharashtra.

Of the 23 patients confirmed on Saturday, eight are from other districts, including one from Haryana. As many as 17 are Nanded returnees.

76% CASES IN FOUR DAYS

What’s worrisome for the district authorities is that 76% cases have been reported in the four days between April 29 and May 2. While there were 29 cases on April 29, these climbed to 122 on May 2, with more Nanded pilgrims testing positive.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said there had been a major spike in the number of cases due to people returning from other states, including Nanded, Kota, Gwalior, etc.

PATIENTS RESIST ADMISSION IN CIVIL HOSPITAL

As many as 15 positive Nanded returnees lodged in the quarantine facility established at the Government Residential School for the Meritorious resisted when the administration staff started shifting them to the civil hospital on Saturday.

It took assurances by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Malhi of adequate facilities at the hospital for the patients to agree to be taken there.