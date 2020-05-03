e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana Covid-19 cases jump to 122, 67% among them Nanded pilgrims

Ludhiana Covid-19 cases jump to 122, 67% among them Nanded pilgrims

23 new patients confirmed on May 2, 17 of them pilgrims who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 03:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police and volunteers checking commuters during the curfew in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Police and volunteers checking commuters during the curfew in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Health authorities confirmed 23 more Covid-19 cases in the district on Saturday, taking the tally to 122.

Among these patients, 67% patients (82) are Sikh pilgrims who returned from Nanded, Maharashtra.

Of the 23 patients confirmed on Saturday, eight are from other districts, including one from Haryana. As many as 17 are Nanded returnees.

76% CASES IN FOUR DAYS

What’s worrisome for the district authorities is that 76% cases have been reported in the four days between April 29 and May 2. While there were 29 cases on April 29, these climbed to 122 on May 2, with more Nanded pilgrims testing positive.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said there had been a major spike in the number of cases due to people returning from other states, including Nanded, Kota, Gwalior, etc.

PATIENTS RESIST ADMISSION IN CIVIL HOSPITAL

As many as 15 positive Nanded returnees lodged in the quarantine facility established at the Government Residential School for the Meritorious resisted when the administration staff started shifting them to the civil hospital on Saturday.

It took assurances by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Malhi of adequate facilities at the hospital for the patients to agree to be taken there.

top news
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities