Ludhiana crosses 3000-mark with 142 new Covid-19 cases, death toll reaches 82

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:27 IST

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Ludhiana crossed the 3,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 142 cases, the health department said.

The case count in the district now stands at 3028. The active cases stand at 1,037.

Those tested positive include, ten healthcare workers, all of them working in private hospitals. High drama was witnessed at a private multi-specialty hospital on Barewal Road when three staffers, including a nurse, were tested positive. This triggered panic and the OPD services were halted immediately. The patients were told to visit some other hospital and the fumigation was carried out in the hospital.

The death toll mounted to 82 with four patients—two from Ludhiana, one each from Jalandhar and Patiala— succumbing to the virus on Thursday.

Those who died of the virus include a man, 35, from Bhatian village. He died while undergoing treatment at Deep Hospital in Model Town on Wednesday night. Besides, a man,65, resident of Dhuri Line in Ludhiana, died of the virus at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, a 54-year-old woman from Patiala and a woman, 70, from Jalandhar who died at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) today.

A 52- year-old auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), a resident of Lohgarh in Barnala, who was posted in Kalsa village in Raikot died at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala died of Covid-19 today.

The virus has claimed 31 lives in Ludhiana in the last six days. The city had reported seven deaths on Saturday, while two deaths were reported on Sunday. As many as five people lost the battle with the virus on Monday, while six deaths were reported on Tuesday. The contagion claimed nine lives on Wednesday.

1000 cases reported in eight days

With Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana breaching the 3000-mark on Thursday, the district has witnessed a pronominal doubling rate.

The city recorded 200 Covid-19 cases on June 1, two months after the first case was reported on March 24.

From 1,000 cases in a month (between June 1 and July 5), the cases doubled to 2,000 in just 17 days on July 22.

This has once again reinforced the significance of complying with Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks in public and frequently sanitising or washing hands.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that a total of 157 patients (142 new patients from Ludhiana district and 15 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He said that now, the total number of cases in Ludhiana reached 3,028, while 432 patients are from other districts/states.

He added that to date, a total of 61,304 samples have been taken, of 56,044 tested negative while report of 1800 samples is pending.