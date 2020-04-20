Ludhiana: Ex-BJP councillor flays PSPCL for asking consumers to pay bills

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:43 IST

Former BJP councillor of ward number 57 Inder Aggarwal has criticised the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for asking consumers to pay bills during the time of pandemic.

Aggarwal, whose wife Manju Aggarwal is presently the councillor of the ward, claimed that one his friends received a message from the PSPCL on Monday asking him to pay the bill of Rs 3,430 due for April 22.

“During this difficult time when arranging three meals a day is a challenge for many, government departments are asking people to pay bills within two days. It’s high time that the government shows empathy towards the people in distress and stop asking them to pay bills at least for the next three months,” he said.

He also criticised the Punjab government for lack of management in tackling coronavirus crisis.

“The Punjab government lacks sense of management. While the administration makes a public announcement, it changes the same later, leaving many confused,” he added.

“The last date for paying bills is likely to be extended by the department. The PSPCL will not disconnect power supply of any consumer during the lockdown period. All the relaxations announced by the department recently will continue,” said DPS Grewal, engineer-in-chief PSPCL (central zone).