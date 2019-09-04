Ludhiana F&CC declines permission to install new tubewells

cities

In view of the depleting groundwater level, the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) has decided not to approve the resolutions put forth by councillors for installation of new tubewells in the city. The civic body officials said new tubewells would be allowed to be installed only to replace the old ones having run out of capacity after studying the report of the officials concerned.

This was decided at a meeting of the F and CC, held under the chairmanship of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday. The committee approved as many as 200 resolutions related to development works such as construction of roads and installation of interlocking tiles. The projects were approved keeping in mind the quota fixed for inner and outer wards.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said over 1,100 tubewells had already been installed in the city while around 15,000 private submersible pumps had been installed by residents themselves. It was observed that a few councillors had demanded more tubewells without need.

“Earlier also, the MC was directed not to install new tubewells till the existing ones run out of capacity. The state government is also in talks with the World Bank for commencing canal-based water supply in the city,” said the official.

RESOLUTION APPROVED

The committee approved a resolution to purchase suction, jetting and desilting machines, under the Smart City Mission, at a cost of ₹7.98 crore. The MC had been receiving regular complaints against clogged sewers, following which a decision was taken to purchase its own machinery. Till now, the civic body was getting the work done through contractors.

The meeting also approved another resolution to repair the skating rink, which has developed cracks, near the Leisure Valley.

The MC officials had tabled a resolution to fix service charges for cleaning vacant plots in the city. The resolution also aimed at encouraging residents to build boundary walls around their plots and keep them clean. The F and CC, however, formed a committee to look into the matter and fix charges.

RE-AUCTIONING OF TWO PARKING LOTS

As the contractor, with the highest bid, failed to show up for taking possession of the Feroze Gandhi market parking lot, the MC is mooting hike in reserve price for the parking lot from ₹40 to ₹70 lakh. The MC had auctioned six parking lots in the city on August 29. The Feroze Gandhi market and the Sarabha Nagar Block -1 lots were auctioned for a whopping sum of ₹8.2 crore (reserve price ₹40 lakh) and ₹40.1 lakh (reserve price ₹3.2 lakh), respectively. But, the bidders failed to show up for depositing the security fee. Now, the MC is working to re-auction the lots.

The MC has also decided to forfeit the earnest money of the contractors, who surrendered the parking sites last year. But, the F and CC did not blacklist the company viewing that the contractor surrendered the sites even before signing the contract with the MC. Also, there was no clause to blacklist the contractors in the agreement, said sources.

