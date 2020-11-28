Ludhiana:Family of ₹39.13 lakh theft accused vacated house a day before

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:07 IST

A day after a man fled with ₹39.13 lakh belonging to his employer in Khanna, police say initial leads suggest that the accused had been planning the crime for a long time and his family members may also have been involved in it.

Identified as Nihal Vijan, the accused had fled with the cash when his employer, who owners a shop, had sent him to deposit it in the bank.

By the time cops raided his rented accommodation in Uchha Vehda area of Khanna, it had already been vacated. As per neighbours, the entire family had left in a Honda city car on Wednesday evening.

Inspector Labh Singh, station house officer of Khanna City-2, said Nihal’s brother-in-law had borrowed the car from an immigration consultant who happened to be his friend. The consultant’s role is also being looked into.

Father had also borrowed money from his workplace

Nihal’s father, Anil Vijan, who worked at a readymade garment shop in Subhash Bazar of Khanna, had also taken ₹15,000 in advance from his employer on Wednesday, citing urgent work. Anil Vijan had not returned to work after Wednesday.

The SHO added that a case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. More names could be added in the FIR after investigation. The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.