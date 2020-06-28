Ludhiana firm’s director booked for raping employee for seven years

cities

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:42 IST

The managing director of a city-based fastener manufacturing firm has been booked for sexually exploiting his 32-year-old female employee for seven years.

The accused, a resident of Phase 2, Dugri, has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, five years after the victim filed a police complaint in 2015.

“The case has been registered following an inquiry. We are working to arrest the accused,” said ASI Balbir Singh of the Division Number 6 police station.

The woman had told the police that the managing director of the firm, where her father worked, offered her a job in 2004, when she was 16 years old.

She continued to study and also received promotion in the company through the years. Through her employment, the firm also bought them a house for which they are paying instalments.

She alleged that in 2008, her employer started asking her to work till late in the evening, while assuring to drop her home from office, which was in Millerganj.

One night, he drove her to an isolated place and raped her. After threatening her with dire consequences, he continued to rape her till 2014. He did not relent even after she got married, and also tried to defame her in front of her husband and in-laws, the woman told the police.

She finally lodged a police complaint in 2015, following which the police started investigation. The director also filed a cross complaint then, accusing the woman of forgery.