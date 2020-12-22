e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Fugitive wanted in 2018 murder case found functioning as priest

Ludhiana: Fugitive wanted in 2018 murder case found functioning as priest

The accused fled to Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and pursued a bachelor of theology degree, after which he shifted to Jandiala Guru and started working as a priest

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
ADCP (City 1) Deepak Pareek (left) giving details about the arrest of the murder accused in Ludhiana on Monday.
ADCP (City 1) Deepak Pareek (left) giving details about the arrest of the murder accused in Ludhiana on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

Wanted in a murder case for the past two years, a fugitive was traced to a shrine in Jandiala Guru, where he was operating as a priest after securing a degree in theology while being on the run.

The accused, Ajay Kumar, 30, of Ashiana Colony, Jassian village, and three others are facing a case of murder for shooting dead a commission agent (arhtiya), Gharjit Singh Chaudhary, on June 28, 2018.

The other accused, Gaurav, alias Goru, Yograj and his brother, Vishal, are already behind bars.

“Police received information that Ajay was living in a shrine in Jandiala Guru, following which a raid was conducted and he was arrested. He will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Deepak Pareek.

According to police, Ajay and his brothers-in-law Yograj and Vishal had provided an illegal weapon to Goru to murder Gharjit.

While the other three accused were nabbed, Ajay had managed to evade arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender on August 20, 2019.

“To avoid his arrest, Ajay fled to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh where he started pursuing a bachelor of theology degree. After completing the degree, he shifted to Jandiala Guru, where he started working as a priest,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Gurbinder Singh.

Goru had gunned down Gharjit in broad daylight at the vegetable market on June 28, 2018. After his arrest, he had disclosed that he had procured the weapon from Ajay, Yograj and Vishal.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In