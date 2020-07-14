Ludhiana illegal mining: HC asks DC, sessions judge to visit spot, submit report by July 22 or face contempt

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:38 IST

Chandigarh Perturbed over violation of orders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday warned district and sessions judge and deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, of contempt of court and asked them to visit areas on the banks of Sutlej river and submit a report whether illegal mining is taking place.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justices SN Satyanarayana and Archana Puri as it transpired in the court that the duo as directed did not visit the spots affected by illegal mining as mentioned in a petition.

It was on June 25 that high court had disposed of a plea of one Balvir Singh of Ludhiana, who alleged illegal mining and misuse of Sutlej embankment from ‘burji’ numbers 52/53 till ‘burji’ number 148 near villages Mattewara, Jhugian, Mangli, Ror, Boothgarh and Gadisheru in Ludhiana. A report was sought from both officers by July 15 after undertaking a visit to the spot.

On Tuesday, the petitioner had alleged that there is concerted effort on the part of the government agencies to remove the evidence of illegal mining at the site. He had produced a video recording of events on various occasions between the last date of hearing and July 14.

The Punjab government counsel had told the court that the deputy commissioner had personal inconvenience in visiting the spot and he would seek modification in the order to depute someone else. “We are not willing to accept that, more particularly, in the background of the accusation and allegations made against officials of the state in supporting the illegal miners for removal of the evidence available at the place. We feel that it is appropriate that the order dated June 25, 2020, shall be implemented in letter and spirit,” the court said, adding that the officers will visit the spot within four days and submit a report by July 22 and any failure in this will be viewed as contempt of the court’s order.