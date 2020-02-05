Ludhiana improvement trust chairman alleges staff, property dealers behind ‘frivolous’ complaints against him

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:45 IST

As anonymous complaints continue to pour in against him, Ludhiana improvement trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam has alleged that his own staff is conspiring against him.

He alleged that the complaints started coming in as he started tightening the noose around staff and property dealers involved with LIT schemes.

Balasubramaniam said the complaints are frivolous as only the names are mentioned in the letters but no address or contact number is given.

An LIT official, requesting anonymity, said the chairman had allegedly caught a lower-rung staff member conniving with dealers for purchase properties at lower rates during e-auction. Following the revelation, the LIT cancelled the e-auction till the completion of investigation in the matter.

In December last year, a complaint was sent to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, accusing Balasubramaniam and a cabinet minister of favouring the Orient Cinema site allottee. It was stated that the chairman and the cabinet minister had purchased 50% share of the property. The complaint was filed by Rakesh Garg, a resident of Ram Das Nagar of Raikot but no proper address or contact number was given in the complaint.

Another complaint in the same month stated that the chairman was allotting properties to a certain company at lower rates during e-auction. The chairman said that he has checked with the local bodies department and no such complaint has been lodged with the head office regarding allotment of properties. The complaint has only been floated in the media to pressure him, he alleged.

“I have gathered proofs against LIT officials who are hand-in-glove with the property dealers. They are complaining against me as I am tightening the noose around them,” Balasubramaniam told Hindustan Times when contacted.

The LIT chairman further said he will verify the address given in the complaint against him in the orient cinema case. The chairman said that an affidavit was attached to the complaint has been tampered with and it is clear the complainant was doing so to conceal his identity.

He said that if it is found that the complaint has been lodged by some ghost resident, then he would lodge a police complaint in the case.