e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Ludhiana man gets 10-year jail for minor’s rape

Ludhiana man gets 10-year jail for minor’s rape

The court of additional sessions judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra on January 24 also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A local court on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 10-year imprisonment for the rape of an eight-year-old girl.

The court of additional sessions judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra on Friday also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Charanjit Singh, a resident of Rampur in Doraha, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter dates back to July 8, 2018, when Charanjit was booked in the case.

As per the prosecution, the girl’s mother reported to the police that she worked as a domestic help and her husband as a labourer. She said she had returned home that day to find her daughter crying. The child confided in her that she had gone to Charanjit’s house nearby to play with his daughter, when he molested her. The girl’s mother checked and found her bleeding in the genitals, following which she was taken to the hospital where medical examination confirmed rape. Later Charanjit was arrested.

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities