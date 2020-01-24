Ludhiana man gets 10-year jail for minor’s rape

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:45 IST

A local court on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 10-year imprisonment for the rape of an eight-year-old girl.

The court of additional sessions judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra on Friday also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Charanjit Singh, a resident of Rampur in Doraha, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter dates back to July 8, 2018, when Charanjit was booked in the case.

As per the prosecution, the girl’s mother reported to the police that she worked as a domestic help and her husband as a labourer. She said she had returned home that day to find her daughter crying. The child confided in her that she had gone to Charanjit’s house nearby to play with his daughter, when he molested her. The girl’s mother checked and found her bleeding in the genitals, following which she was taken to the hospital where medical examination confirmed rape. Later Charanjit was arrested.