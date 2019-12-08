Ludhiana man shot at by gangster out on bail

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:26 IST

A 26-year-old man was shot at by a gangster and his three accomplices in Ludhiana on Sunday afternoon.

The prime accused, Shiva Bhatti, had recently come out on bail, police said.

The victim has been identified as Mohit Thakur alias Goru, 26, who is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where his condition is stated to be serious.

The police said the crime was a result of an old rivalry between Bhatti and Goru.

The firing took place outside the tavern owned by Goru’s father near Daresi. As per eyewitnesses, Bhatti and his accomplices were doing the rounds on two-wheelers. As soon as Goru came out of the tavern, the accused opened fire on him, they added.

According to the police, the accused fired four bullets, one of which hit the victim in his thigh.

Victim was set to marry on Dec 12

Goru, who used to help his father Pawan Kumar in running his tavern, was supposed to get married on December 12, it has been learnt.

Division Number 4 SHO Satwant Singh said an FIR under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Bhatti and his three aides, who are yet to be identified.

“Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” he added.

Rivalry dates back to January

The police said Bhatti and Goru had first indulged in a scuffle in January. Three months ago, Goru and his aides had thrashed Bhatti. A case of attempt to murder was then registered, but both the groups later struck a compromise. However, Bhatti had been nursing grudges against Goru, the police said.

Accused was in jail in Arms Act case

Division Number 4 police had arrested Bhatti and his accomplice after recovering a countrymade pistol, three bullets and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession on August 9.

According to the police, they had bought the weapon to kill a rival gangster, Vijay Sidhu alias Chhota Lalla.

Bhatti had last week come out of jail. He is notorious for extortion, loot, snatching and hooliganism, the police said. He already has seven cases registered against him and has been declared proclaimed offender in four of them.