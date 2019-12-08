e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Ludhiana man shot at by gangster out on bail

According to the police, the accused fired four bullets, one of which hit the victim in his thigh

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man was shot at by a gangster and his three accomplices in Ludhiana on Sunday afternoon.

The prime accused, Shiva Bhatti, had recently come out on bail, police said.

The victim has been identified as Mohit Thakur alias Goru, 26, who is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where his condition is stated to be serious.

The police said the crime was a result of an old rivalry between Bhatti and Goru.

The firing took place outside the tavern owned by Goru’s father near Daresi. As per eyewitnesses, Bhatti and his accomplices were doing the rounds on two-wheelers. As soon as Goru came out of the tavern, the accused opened fire on him, they added.

According to the police, the accused fired four bullets, one of which hit the victim in his thigh.

Victim was set to marry on Dec 12

Goru, who used to help his father Pawan Kumar in running his tavern, was supposed to get married on December 12, it has been learnt.

Division Number 4 SHO Satwant Singh said an FIR under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Bhatti and his three aides, who are yet to be identified.

“Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” he added.

Rivalry dates back to January

The police said Bhatti and Goru had first indulged in a scuffle in January. Three months ago, Goru and his aides had thrashed Bhatti. A case of attempt to murder was then registered, but both the groups later struck a compromise. However, Bhatti had been nursing grudges against Goru, the police said.

Accused was in jail in Arms Act case

Division Number 4 police had arrested Bhatti and his accomplice after recovering a countrymade pistol, three bullets and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession on August 9.

According to the police, they had bought the weapon to kill a rival gangster, Vijay Sidhu alias Chhota Lalla.

Bhatti had last week come out of jail. He is notorious for extortion, loot, snatching and hooliganism, the police said. He already has seven cases registered against him and has been declared proclaimed offender in four of them.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities