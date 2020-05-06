e-paper
Ludhiana mayor tells Tata company to repair dysfunctional streetlights in two days

Ludhiana mayor tells Tata company to repair dysfunctional streetlights in two days

Action taken following complaints by residents alleging that around 60% of the LED streetlights in various areas the city are non-functional

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Following complaints by residents of different areas about non-functional LED streetlights, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu conducted an inspection on Monday night and directed the officials to initiate action against the Tata company if it failed to repair the lights in two days.

Residents had alleged that around 60% of the streetlights in various areas of the city, including Shimlapuri, Model Gram, Model Town Extension and Dugri, were non-functional, throwing all these areas in darkness all through the night amid the Covid-19 curfew.

In fact, streetlights even outside the camp office of the mayor near the Rose Garden, residences of the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and the CEO of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) near Rakh Bagh were also not working, the complainants said.

President of the AC Market Shopkeepers Association and a resident of the Dugri Urban Estate, Gurcharan Singh Chan said, “Most of the streetlights in our block have been non-functional for around a month. Despite complaints submitted with the MC, no steps have been taken to repair the lights.”

A resident of Model Town Extension, Simranpreet Singh said, “Even posh areas of the city are facing the same problem and the fear of thefts always haunts residents. In some areas, not a single light is functional in the entire street. Regular inspection should be carried out by the authorities and action should be taken against guilty officials or the company staff.”

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu (HT Photo)

In response, the mayor said, “What can be expected of the company when even the lights installed outside houses of the mayor and the MC commissioner are not working. The completion certificate has been issued to the company for two zones, but still around 60% of the city is under darkness due to lack of proper maintenance. I will not allow any kind of payment to the company till all lights are repaired in the city.”

