e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC panel sticks to 2014 CLU, EDC rates, rejects 2017 changes

Ludhiana MC panel sticks to 2014 CLU, EDC rates, rejects 2017 changes

The proceedings of the committee meeting will now be tabled in the general house meeting and then forwarded to the local bodies department for final approvals

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
People getting residential building plans approved will benefit from reimposition of 2014 rates.
People getting residential building plans approved will benefit from reimposition of 2014 rates.(HT Photo)
         

Ludhiana: A municipal corporation (MC) committee set up to take a decision on change of land use (CLU) and external development charges (EDC) in the city, has decided to continue with rates notified in 2014, rejecting rates issued by the state government in 2017.

The decision will benefit people getting building plans approved for residential buildings but will prove to be expensive for those seeking permissions to build commercial properties

A meeting of the committee was held at Zone D of the municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday in which the MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar also participated.

Earlier the committee accused the building branch of imposing rates from which builders would benefit even when the 2017 rates were rejected by the MC general house in 2017.

Members of the committee, councillors Mamta Ashu, Dr Jai Prakash, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Bhalla among others said, “As per the rates issued by the state government in 2017, the charges for getting commercial plans approved were reduced while rates of getting residential plans approved were increased. The house had rejected the rates issued by the state government and a committee was formed by mayor Balkar Sandhu to take a final decision on the same. The committee has stood by the decision of house and rates issued in 2014 would be applicable in the entire city.”

The proceedings of the committee meeting will now be tabled in the general house meeting and then forwarded to the local bodies department for final approvals.

“MC chief Brar has also been asked to take action against the officials who have imposed different rates for approving building plans in the past,” Ashu said.

Construction of illegal buildings: Making officials accountable

Ashu said that the building branch of the MC took action against owners of illegal buildings only when the building violations were brought to the notice of senior officials or councillors. MC chief Brar had been asked to fix the responsibility of officials and action should also be taken against the building inspector or assistant town planner concerned in case of any illegal construction in the area.

“Illegal multi-storey buildings have been constructed in Feroze Gandhi Market and near Chand Cinema in the past.Additional commissioner Rishipal Singh has been directed to inquire into the matter and has also been asked to inquire into the role of the municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand.

tags
top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In