e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Murdered Ludhiana farmer’s body recovered from canal, third accused nabbed

Murdered Ludhiana farmer’s body recovered from canal, third accused nabbed

The victim was bludgeoned to death in his sleep and dumped in Neelon Canal on December 12; his body was recovered on Sunday

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Ten days after a 42-year-old farmer from Tajpur Bet was allegedly murdered by his wife and her two accomplices, police arrested the third accused on Monday.

The victim, Lakhvir Singh, was bludgeoned to death in his sleep and dumped in Neelon Canal on December 12. The body was recovered near Behlolpur, around 25km away from Neelon Canal Bridge, on Sunday.

His wife, Gurpreet Kaur, and her accomplice, Gurdeep Singh of Kadian Kalan, are already in custody of police.

The third accused to be arrested was identified as Gurpreet Singh of Hawaas village. The murder weapon and a muffler used to strangle the victim were also recovered.

In his disclosure to the police, Gurpreet Singh said Gurdeep had promised to transfer some of Lakhvir’s properties to his name after his death. Therefore, he helped Gurdeep execute the murder.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Rupinder Kaur Saran said Gurpreet Kaur and Gurdeep were arrested on December 18 and were since in police remand. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Gurpreet Singh.

After dumping the victim’s body in Neelon Canal, Gurpeet Kaur had informed his relatives that her husband had gone to Delhi to take part in the farmers’ protest on December 12. But, finding her claims fishy, the victim’s uncle, Malkit Singh, of Durgi village, Doraha, had filed a police complaint.

The three accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In