Ludhiana schoolteacher’s ID, photo used to fraudulently purchase SIM card, 2 booked

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 22:12 IST

Two dealers have been booked for allegedly issuing SIM cards to an unidentified person on the basis of the picture and identity proof of a schoolteacher.

Complainant Satvinder Singh, a schoolteacher of Uplan village of Koomkalan, said he came to know that someone had been using a SIM issued in his name for forwarding objectionable messages to people, following which he lodged a case against the SIM dealers.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep of Kuldeep Nagar and Rimpi of Rahon road.

Satvinder said he had purchased a SIM card from Gagandeep on June 19 after submitting his Aadhar card and picture. After some time, Satvinder came to know that someone had got another SIM card using his documents and was sending objectionable messages to people. On inquiring, he found that the SIM card had been issued by Gagandeep and Rimpi.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli said as the matter was of serious nature, police registered a case immediately after receiving the complaint on Thursday.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused, the ACP added.