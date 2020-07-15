e-paper
Ludhiana Smart City Limited's board of directors meets, mayor asks authorities to expedite static compactors project

Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s board of directors meets, mayor asks authorities to expedite static compactors project

The meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary of the local bodies department, Sanjay Kumar

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A meeting of the board of directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) was held in Chandigarh on Wednesday wherein different development projects were discussed.

The meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary of the local bodies department, Sanjay Kumar.

The projects discussed include establishment of a carcass plant, installation of static compactors for solid waste management, installation of LED lights at missing points, among others.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu raised concerns over delay in installation of static compactors in city. He asked the authorities to expedite the project of establishing carcass plant project as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) is tightening its noose on illegal operations at the carcass disposal plant in Laddowal.

Sandhu said, “The LSCL authorities are working on static compactors project since the past two year but authorities are still entangled in legal aspects of the project. I have asked them to expedite the project as it will provide relief to residents from the open dumping of garbage at secondary dumping points in city The authorities have also been asked to get the LED streetlights installed at missing points.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and chief executive officer (CEO) of (LSCL) Sanyam Aggarwal also participated in the meeting. Despite multiple attempts, Aggarwal was not available for a comment.

