e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Ludhiana steel firm employee embezzles ₹32 lakh

Dholewal youth used to collect cash from company’s associates, but did not deposit it in bank

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police booked an employee of a steel manufacturing company for allegedly embezzling ₹32 lakh. The Sarabha Nagar police have initiated investigation after registering a case.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh of Bhagwan Nagar of Dholewal.

The case has been registered following the complaint of Rohit Jain of Agar Nagar, who is the joint managing director of Sharu Industries, Focal Point.

In his complaint, Jain stated that the accused had been working with the company for the past 12 years. “Manjit used to collect cash from their business associates and deposit it in the company’s bank account,” Jain said.

He said the accused collected cash from the market but did not deposit it in the bank. “We came to know about the embezzlement in September. We confronted Manjit, after which he stopped coming to the office,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

top news
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to reclaim T20I world record
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to reclaim T20I world record
Hypocrisy a disease: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena plan to cut trees for memorial
Hypocrisy a disease: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena plan to cut trees for memorial
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities