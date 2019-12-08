Ludhiana steel firm employee embezzles ₹32 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:48 IST

Police booked an employee of a steel manufacturing company for allegedly embezzling ₹32 lakh. The Sarabha Nagar police have initiated investigation after registering a case.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh of Bhagwan Nagar of Dholewal.

The case has been registered following the complaint of Rohit Jain of Agar Nagar, who is the joint managing director of Sharu Industries, Focal Point.

In his complaint, Jain stated that the accused had been working with the company for the past 12 years. “Manjit used to collect cash from their business associates and deposit it in the company’s bank account,” Jain said.

He said the accused collected cash from the market but did not deposit it in the bank. “We came to know about the embezzlement in September. We confronted Manjit, after which he stopped coming to the office,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.