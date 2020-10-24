e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana Sutlej Club elections: Close call as Latti Bawa wins cultural secretary seat by 27 votes

Ludhiana Sutlej Club elections: Close call as Latti Bawa wins cultural secretary seat by 27 votes

Soon after the results were announced, celebrations began in and outside the club.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Elected candidates and their supporters at the Sutlej Club, Ludhiana, on Saturday.
Elected candidates and their supporters at the Sutlej Club, Ludhiana, on Saturday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

After five executive committee members, including the vice-president and general secretary, were chosen unanimously, the elections for the remaining six posts of the Sutlej Club executive committee were held on Saturday.

The results were announced in the evening. A neck and neck race for the post of cultural secretary resulted in Rattandeep Singh aka Latti Bawa defeating Harkesh Mittal by a close margin of 27 votes.

Gurmeet Singh Kairon beat Sachin Gupta by 339 votes (highest margin overall) to become the joint secretary of the coveted club, while KPS Walia won against Singh Navla with 162 more votes for the post of finance secretary.

Maninder Singh Bedi, who was in the fray for the mess secretary position, outdid Sanjeev Gupta by 167 votes.

Out of the three members contesting for two executive member posts, Subodh Batish (442 votes) and Dr Arun Dhawan (303 votes) got elected. The third contestant, Balwinder Singh managed to garner 185 votes, the lowest among the three candidates.

Soon after the results were announced, celebrations began in and outside the club.

The members who were elected unanimously earlier are Jatinder Marwaha as vice-president, Sanjeev Dhanda as general secretary, Sachin Kapoor as bar secretary, Anil Goel as sports secretary, and Ginni Bawa Moudgill as executive member (reserved seat for women).

Low turnout this year

Less number of votes were polled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The club comprises around 3,200 members, but only 976 cast their votes in the executive committee elections this year. An average of 1,800 votes had been polled in the previous years.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In