Ludhiana Sutlej Club elections: Close call as Latti Bawa wins cultural secretary seat by 27 votes

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:24 IST

After five executive committee members, including the vice-president and general secretary, were chosen unanimously, the elections for the remaining six posts of the Sutlej Club executive committee were held on Saturday.

The results were announced in the evening. A neck and neck race for the post of cultural secretary resulted in Rattandeep Singh aka Latti Bawa defeating Harkesh Mittal by a close margin of 27 votes.

Gurmeet Singh Kairon beat Sachin Gupta by 339 votes (highest margin overall) to become the joint secretary of the coveted club, while KPS Walia won against Singh Navla with 162 more votes for the post of finance secretary.

Maninder Singh Bedi, who was in the fray for the mess secretary position, outdid Sanjeev Gupta by 167 votes.

Out of the three members contesting for two executive member posts, Subodh Batish (442 votes) and Dr Arun Dhawan (303 votes) got elected. The third contestant, Balwinder Singh managed to garner 185 votes, the lowest among the three candidates.

Soon after the results were announced, celebrations began in and outside the club.

The members who were elected unanimously earlier are Jatinder Marwaha as vice-president, Sanjeev Dhanda as general secretary, Sachin Kapoor as bar secretary, Anil Goel as sports secretary, and Ginni Bawa Moudgill as executive member (reserved seat for women).

Low turnout this year

Less number of votes were polled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The club comprises around 3,200 members, but only 976 cast their votes in the executive committee elections this year. An average of 1,800 votes had been polled in the previous years.