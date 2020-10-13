Ludhiana teen killed as bike rams into parked crane on NH-44

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:58 IST

A 19-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after his motorcycle crashed into a crane parked on National Highway-44 near Gurdwara Reru Sahib, Sahnewal, on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anmol, a resident of Model Town, Khanna.

The crane driver, Ranjit Singh of Sherpur, was arrested on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Dhyan Chand said his son visited Sahnewal with a female friend on Monday. As they reached near Gurdwara Reru Sahib, their motorcycle crashed into a crane parked wrongly on the roadside. Onlookers informed the police and rushed the victims to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana.

While Anmol died during treatment, his friend had a miraculous escape, as she suffered only minor injuries and was discharged after first-aid.

Meanwhile, alleging medical negligence, Anmol’s family created ruckus at SPS hospital. The police reached the hospital and pacified them.

“A case under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the crane driver at the Sahnewal police station,” said sub-inspector Pooran Singh, who is investigating the case.

The deceased is survived by his parents and an elder sister. His father, Dhyan Chand, who is an accountant with an arhtiya in Khanna, said they had high hopes from Anmol and wanted him to become an IAS officer.