e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana teen killed as bike rams into parked crane on NH-44

Ludhiana teen killed as bike rams into parked crane on NH-44

Friend has a narrow escape, discharged from hospital after first-aid.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 19-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after his motorcycle crashed into a crane parked on National Highway-44 near Gurdwara Reru Sahib, Sahnewal, on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anmol, a resident of Model Town, Khanna.

The crane driver, Ranjit Singh of Sherpur, was arrested on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Dhyan Chand said his son visited Sahnewal with a female friend on Monday. As they reached near Gurdwara Reru Sahib, their motorcycle crashed into a crane parked wrongly on the roadside. Onlookers informed the police and rushed the victims to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana.

While Anmol died during treatment, his friend had a miraculous escape, as she suffered only minor injuries and was discharged after first-aid.

Meanwhile, alleging medical negligence, Anmol’s family created ruckus at SPS hospital. The police reached the hospital and pacified them.

“A case under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the crane driver at the Sahnewal police station,” said sub-inspector Pooran Singh, who is investigating the case.

The deceased is survived by his parents and an elder sister. His father, Dhyan Chand, who is an accountant with an arhtiya in Khanna, said they had high hopes from Anmol and wanted him to become an IAS officer.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Specs and all the new features
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Specs and all the new features
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
SRH vs CSK Live: Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
SRH vs CSK Live: Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
Mufti’s release welcomed widely, press conference likely on Friday
Mufti’s release welcomed widely, press conference likely on Friday
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In