Ludhiana: Three succumb to Covid on first day of the year

The pandemic claimed 964 lives in the district in 2020, of which 60 deaths had taken place in December alone.

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The DC said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 24, 800, while 3, 707 patients belong to other districts and states
(Bloomberg)
         

As many as three patients lost their lives to Covid-19 while 27 others tested positive for the virus on Friday, the first day of the New Year, in Ludhiana. The district currently has 329 active cases, and a recovery rate of 94.76%.

The pandemic claimed 964 lives in the district in 2020, of which 60 deaths had taken place in December alone.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that till date, 5, 39, 792 samples have been taken testing, out of which reports of 5, 37, 692 samples have been received. As many as 5, 09, 185 samples were found negative while reports of 2, 100 samples are pending. As many as 1, 800 samples were sent for testing on Friday.

The DC said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 24, 800, while 3, 707 patients belong to other districts and states.

He informed that till date, 54, 991 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 1, 215. On Friday, 63 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Sharma appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands, to keep everyone around them safe.

