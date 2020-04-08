Ludhiana: Vendor hoards vegetables; police seek reply from market committee

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:47 IST

While the city is facing shortage of vegetable supply and the residents are being fleeced, the police on Wednesday raided a godown in Salem Tabri area, where a vendor has been hoarding a huge stock of vegetables.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and information has also been sought from the market committee asking whether it has granted the permission for the same.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that the raid was conducted following a tip-off that a huge stock of vegetables are being stored in the godown. Police also learnt that the street vendors purchase vegetables from this store, even when the administration has put a system in place for them to purchase only from the designated sites in every ward. The enlisted vendors with the market committee could also only sell the vegetables at the specified sites.

ADCP Sikand said that the police are investigating the matter and required action would be taken after receiving information from the market committee.

One of the ahrtiyas in the vegetable market requesting anonymity said that the godown belongs to a vendor who got himself enlisted for supplying vegetables in different wards. He was selling vegetables to other vendors at higher prices.

Vendor caught fleecing residents

Meanwhile, acting on complaints from the residents, councillor Mamta Ashu caught a shopkeeper in ward 74 fleecing the residents.

Ashu said that the administration has allowed the vendors to keep a margin of around 20-25 per cent, however, the shopkeeper was selling the vegetables at exorbitant prices. A complaint has also been forwarded to the police for taking required action against the shopkeeper, she said. Ashu asked the residents to submit a complaint with police or the area councillor if any vendor is found indulging in malpractice and warned the vendors who resort to such practice.