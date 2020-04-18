Ludhiana ward 82 councillor initiates screening of street vendors

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:46 IST

With a number of Covid-19 positive cases having connection with the main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, Congress councillor Gagandeep Singh Bhalla has initiated screening of street vendors supplying vegetables and fruits in his ward.

Before allowing vendors to move in the area, thermal scanning is done to detect fever and it is being ensured that the vendors wear face masks and gloves while selling vegetables.

Councillor of ward number 82, Bhalla said earlier he used to conduct screening of only those residents and officials, who used to visit his office. But, now, after district mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur and other police officials, who were deputed in the mandi, have tested corona positive, they initiated thermal screening of the vendors from Saturday, as vendors get supply from the market only and they had also been visiting the market in the past.

He has also provided coverall suits to his office staff, who conduct screening. Bhalla said no vendor was being allowed to sell vegetables without wearing a face mask and gloves and he appealed to residents to maintain social distancing while purchasing vegetables and fruits from vendors.