Home / Cities / Ludhiana woman abducted, raped at knifepoint in Karnal, one held

Ludhiana woman abducted, raped at knifepoint in Karnal, one held

The prime accused in the case has been arrested

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 19-year-old married woman was abducted from the washroom of Bastara toll plaza on the National Highway 44 (NH 44) in Karnal district by two men, one of whom raped her at knifepoint, police said on Tuesday.

The prime accused in the case has been arrested.

The victim is a resident of Punjab’s Ludhiana.

As per the complaint she filed with the police, she, along with her husband, was returning from Panipat on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and had got off a bus at the toll plaza around 12.30am to meet a relative.

The incident, she said, took place when she went to use the washroom while her husband waited at a roadside tea stall.

“When I went inside the toilet, two persons were already there. They abducted me at knifepoint and took me to an isolated place near Kutail village, where one of them raped me,” the victim told the police.

She later managed to reach back to her husband and the couple approached the Madhuban police.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under the charges of abduction and rape.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said soon after the victim lodged her complaint, they launched an investigation and identified the accused as Meghraj, a resident of Staundi village in Karnal and Sonu Singh, a resident of Sodhapur village in Panipat district.

He said the prime accused, Meghraj — who sells water bottles and chips at the toll plaza — has been arrested.

“He has confessed to the rape,” he added.

Tarshem Singh, Madhuban police station in-charge, said, “The statement of the victim has been recorded and a probe is underway.”

Meghraj has been sent to judicial custody by a local court, he added.

The Madhuban police station in-charge said efforts were being made to nab the second accused.

