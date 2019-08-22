Ludhiana woman booked for pushing minor daughter into prostitution

cities

Aug 22, 2019

A woman has been booked for allegedly forcing her daughter into prostitution, said police on Wednesday. The 17-year-old victim in her complaint to Ludhiana police commissioner said that her mother forced her to have illicit relation with a number of people and even got her married to one of them. The victim said the man in turn pressurised her to make physical relation with other men.

The police have lodged a case under Sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution) and 373 (buying minor for purposes of prostitution) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the victim’s mother identified as Asha Rani of Jalandhar and husband Ram Lubaiya of Nawanshahr.

The victim also alleged that her mother also had illicit relation with a number of men. She also stated that her father got to know about the same around three years back and has been living separately since then.

“On April 27, my mother got me married to Ram Lubaiya, a resident of Nawanshahr who was earlier my mother’s paramour. He forced me to have physical relations with other men,” she said. The teenager said that she went back to her home several times but her mother thrashed and sent her back to live with Lubaiya. The victim managed to escape from Lubaiya’s house in Jalandhar and has been living with her father in Ludhiana.

Inspector Satpal Singh, SHO Tibba police station, said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint but as the incident comes under the jurisdiction of Jalandhar rural police, so, the case is being forwarded to them for further investigation.”

