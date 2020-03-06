e-paper
Ludhiana woman nabs 20-year-old man for sodomising her minor son

The boy returned home crying and revealed the ordeal to his mother, who marched to the accused’s house and had him arrested

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused picked up the 13-year-old boy by luring him with a motorcycle ride.(Representative image)
         

A 20-year-old labourer was arrested for sodomising a 13-year-old boy after luring him with a motorcycle ride in Shimlapuri on Thursday.

The victim’s mother managed to nab the accused, Rahul Gupta of Harikrishan Nagar, Shimlapuri, and handed him over to the police.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said that her son came home crying on Thursday evening. When she coaxed him to tell her why, he revealed that Gupta took him to his rented accommodation after offering him a motorcycle ride and sodomised him. He also warned him against disclosing the matter to anyone.

Infuriated, the woman marched to Gupta’s house and confronted him. There, she called the police and had him arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jageer Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said they had booked Gupta under Section 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

