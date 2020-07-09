Ludhiana Youth Akali Dal leader holds fuel langar to protest price hike

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:39 IST

Two days after several leaders of his party were booked for violating social distancing norms across Punjab while demonstrating against the recent fuel price hike, Ludhiana district Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Gurdeep Singh Gosha came up with a rather innovative way to register his protest, by offering langar (free supply) of petrol and diesel to commuters.

Gosha said he along with social activist Bittu Gumber and their supporters distributed slips of one litre petrol and diesel among people visiting the fuel station near the railway station. “We distributed 513 litres of petrol and diesel to commuters,” he said, adding both the central and state governments should reduce the tax on fuel to provide respite to residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our faith teaches us to help the humanity in the time of crisis. The langar of diesel and petrol was a symbolic protest to wake the state government up from its slumber and think about the plight of the farmers and middle class,” Gosha said.

SAYS NO PERMISSION NEEDED FOR CHARITY

Asked if he had taken the permission from authorities to hold the langar, he said, “No one needs permission to do charity. I have been doing langar sewa for four months.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Division No 1 police station Harjit Singh said that no permission was sought to hold the event. He said that Gosha has been asked to report at the police station.

Gumber, who helped in the distribution of fuel slips, said, “We have been distributing ration for four months and today we distributed fuel for free to register our protest. We appeal to the government to bring down taxes on fuel and help check the rising prices.”

COMMUTERS MAKE MOST OF THE OFFER

Pardeep Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Salem Tabri area, said that the pandemic led to a drop in the number of passengers but now he is also struggling to make ends meet due to the fuel price hike. “I saw Gosha and his supporters offering slips of one litre of diesel for free. I did not waste time and took the slip to save Rs 70 on diesel,” he said.

Ankur Sood, a commuter, said, “I came on a motorcycle to fill petrol when I saw the langar. It was a golden opportunity but the government should cut the fuel prices.”

Gosha had earlier organised a langar of milk in front of liquor vends to register his protest against the state government for allowing liquor shops to operate during the Covid-19 curfew.