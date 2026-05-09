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Madhya Pradesh man kills 17-year-old rape victim after pressuring her to withdraw complaint

   After being released on bail, he attempted to force her to withdraw the complaint and marry him, leading to her death during an altercation.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 11:16 am IST
By Shruti Tomar
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Bhopal : A 26-year-old rape accused was arrested on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district for allegedly killing the minor victim after being released on bail, police said.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) is an Indian law enacted in 2012 to protect children under 18 from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography(Representative image/Pixabay)

The accused, Manoj Ahirwar, resident of Bhairopur in Sehore district, had been pressuring the 17-year-old girl to withdraw her complaint and marry him as his second wife, said officials.

According to police officers, Ahirwar had lured the girl with promises of a better life and later raped her.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Ahirwar, already married, had lured the girl with promises of a better life and later raped her. The victim was rescued by police and subsequently a complaint of rape and abduction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed a year ago. Ahirwar was arrested but released on bail two months ago,” said Sheela Surana, sub-divisional officer of police (SDPO).

“On Thursday, he reached the victim’s home and again tried to force her to withdraw the case and marry him. When the girl and her mother resisted, he attacked them. The girl died on the spot, while her mother sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital,” Surana added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act madhya pradesh bhopal
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