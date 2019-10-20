Maha polls: BJP’s central board decided to drop 5 state leaders, says CM

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:18 IST

Chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the decision to drop the candidature of five senior party leaders in the upcoming state Assembly elections was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary board, and not the state leadership.

The BJP, in an unexpected move, did not give candidature to two of its sitting ministers, Vinod Tawde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule; two of its former ministers, Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse; and the party’s chief whip, Raj Purohit.

When asked if the leaders were dropped following allegations of corruption and wrong-doing against them, Fadnavis said, “This decision was taken by the BJP’s central parliamentary board. As such, I don’t have the right to speak about it.” The CM added, “The state committee had recommended all these names to the Centre.”

Fadnavis spoke to HT and a section of the print media on the sidelines of his campaign on Friday. The decision to drop the old-timers had led to speculations about possible reasons behind the same. Two of them — Tawde and Khadse — were seen as Fadnavis’s rivals, while Mehta had dragged the CM into a controversy over a slum rehabilitation project.

When asked whether the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case in the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had led to sympathy for the 79-year-old politician, Fadnavis said he did not think so. “Pawar is a seasoned politician. He may have tried to get political mileage from this, but I don’t think it has led to sympathy or gone in their favour.”

The CM also hinted that Pawar may have a role in the case, even though he was not a director on the board of the bank.

“The economic offences wing’s (EOW) case is based on a 13-page complaint of the petitioner, which mentions the role of each person involved in the fraud, including Mr Pawar, and gives instance for each. The high court took cognisance of all this before asking us to file a police complaint. The ED does not have original jurisdiction…but because of charges of money-laundering, it had replicated the EOW case,” said Fadnavis.

Pawar has, however, denied any connection with the MSC Bank as he was not on the board to take any decisions and neither was he on the board of any of the borrowing institutions.

On the slow pace of the irrigation scam inquiry, Fadnavis indicated that action against former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was likely.

Referring to the court-monitored inquiry into the irrigation scam, which is being heard by the Nagpur bench of the high court, the chief minister said the last affidavit filed by former anti-corruption bureau (ACB) chief Sanjay Barve was “bold”.

“Barve’s affidavit is very clear. It mentions the role of both Pawar and [Sunil] Tatkare. It says, as per rule of business 14, overall responsibility of the department lies with the minister, especially when the minister overrules the secretary. In this case, across many instances, as listed by Barve, the secretary was overruled. This case is at its logical end,” said the chief minister.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:18 IST