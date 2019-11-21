Maharashtra Education Society: 160 years of service, from KG to PG

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:08 IST

Pune Founded in 1860 by three veteran visionary educationists – freedom fighter Vasudev Balvant Phadke, Waman Prabhakar Bhave and Laxman Narahar Indapurkar, the Maharashtra Education Society (MES) will mark its 160th year of service on November 19, 2019.

MES, a private educational institution in Maharashtra, presently offere quality education to students from various areas of Maharashtra state, both urban and rural.

Its alumni includes, Union minister for environment Prakash Jawadekar, Air Marshal (retired) Bhushan Gokhale, NCP party chief Sharad Pawar, veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo, industrialist Arun Firodiya, and classical musician Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar, amony many more.

MES Abasaheb Garware College, Bhave High School and Renuka Swaroop Girls High School are some of its prominent educational institutes in Pune.

Talking about its journey of 160 years, Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale, present president of MES, said, “The vision statement of MES clearly expresses that MES is committed to providing through all its diverse educational and allied constituent units, a high-standard learning environment and educational experience to students. In the past, MES has achieved tremendous growth providing education from KG to PG, and also in the area of doctoral research. In the 75 educational institutes, through 2,000-plus staff, MES is offering knowledge, wisdom and excellence to 40,000 students, from various areas of Maharashtra.”

Through schools, colleges, and institutes providing management as well as vocational training courses, MES offers conventional and modern education. MES Abasaheb Garware College is the first in the country to offer post-graduate course in Bio-diversity. I

n 1935, Renuka Swaroop Memorial Girls High School was established in Pune to offer quality education to girls. Similarly Rani Laxmibai Mulinchi Sainiki Shala, started at Kasar Amboli in 1997, offers training to girls to enter the defence sector.

“Under the women’s empowerment scheme, MES Nursing College established at Chiplun has 100% admissions, results and placements. Parshuram Hospital and Research Centre at Lote Parshuram, Ratnagiri, has a reach up to 40 villages to provide primary health facilities,” said Prof Dr Suhas Joshi, alumni and retired professor from MES Garware College of Commerce.

“In the recent past, MES has tried to establish its own brand at national and international level. MoUs and associations have been developed with national institutes such as IIM-A, IIM-Indore, and IIT-Mumbai, and at the international level with James Cook University, Singapore; Douglas College, Canada, and with various other institutes from the UAE and Australia. A good number of international students from 13 countries are on our GCC campus,” added Joshi.