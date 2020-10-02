e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra government to fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in rural areas: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra government to fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in rural areas: Ajit Pawar

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE The Maharashtra government is going to fix the rates for Covid-19 treatment in rural areas soon, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar took a Covid-19 review meeting at the council hall, where MPs and MLAs from Pune city and district were present.

Pawar said, “In urban areas, the state government and municipal corporations fixed treatment rates. On the same line, rates will be finalised for hospitals operating in rural areas.”

Pawar instructed the Pune divisional commissioner to start post-Covid counselling centres in the rural areas as well, like those planned for Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Divisional commissioner Saurab Rao informed the meeting that five counselling centres would start in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to guide patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still facing various health and psychological issues.

“Start these centres immediately in Pune and after that, start them in the rural areas,” Pawar said.

Elected members pointed out that complaints over availability of beds have come down, but the administration needs to speed-up the testing process.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol demanded an increase in testing facilities in the city.

top news
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In