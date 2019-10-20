Mahashtra polls: BJP claims Nana Patole supporters beat up Sakoli candidate’s brother

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:32 IST

Political rivalry took an ugly turn in Sakoli Assembly constituency in Bhandara district ahead of the final day of campaigning. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Congress candidate Nana Patole’s supporters tried to kidnap the younger brother of its candidate and minister of state for public works, Dr Parinay Fuke, on Friday night. The police have registered a case against Patole and his supporters, and Dr Nitin Fuke, brother of Dr Parinay Fuke.

Patole said Fuke, who is also guardian minister for Bhandara district, is misusing his position by implicating him in a false case.

Nitin was allegedly confronted by a group of political workers who forced him into a vehicle, beat him and allegedly tried to kidnap him while he was on his way to a hotel in Sakoli at midnight. Nitin was injured and has been admitted to a private hospital in Sakoli. The police have registered offences against Patole, his nephew Riki Patole, and 30 other unknown persons, reportedly supporters of Patole. “We have also booked Dr Nitin Fuke after getting complaints from Patole,” said Bandopant Bansode, the in-charge of Sakoli police station.

Dr Parinay Fuke alleged that the Congress supporters wanted to kidnap him ahead of the polls. “As I was busy with my supporters in my office, they could not execute their plan and instead tried to kidnap my younger brother.”

Meanwhile, Patole said that his supporters caught Nitin while distributing money to voters. “We have seized the money from him too,” he said. All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, also alleged there was distribution of unaccounted money among voters and use of “muscle power” in Sakoli. “A close aide of the BJP candidate was nabbed while distributing money to voters. The police have also registered cases against BJP leaders for threatening and beating up Congress workers. The administration is being used for the benefits of the ruling party. Is Maharashtra under jungle raj?” said Kharge.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:32 IST