Make this Diwali happy for animals too

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:31 IST

Humane Society International (India) has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali in a noiseless and animal-friendly way.

Firecrackers are not only harmful for the environment, but also stressful for animals around us, said Alokparna Sengupta, managing director, HSI (India).

“Every year, animal shelters witness an increase in the number of runaway and lost pets who are scared, anxious, nervous and often burnt due to fireworks,” she said.

Sengupta said, “The noise from fireworks causes fear, stress and anxiety in animals. Let’s try to make this Diwali less scary and traumatic for animals by saying no to crackers.”

TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Keep your pets indoors and in a familiar room. Pets have a heightened sense of hearing, so the jolts and loud noises cause many animals to flee in search of safe haven. Switch on calming music or television, if possible.

Keep all doors, windows closed and draw the curtains to reduce the noise. Supply pets with enough food and water and ensure someone can stay with them to comfort them.

Store fireworks safely in a closed box, somewhere cool and dry, and out of reach of pets. Do not keep fireworks containers under stairs or exposed in passages.

Decorate with lights, lamps and diyas that are friendlier to the environment and animals.

Refrain from bursting crackers near an animal shelter or zoo. Noise can cause panic and fear. Pollution from burning firecrackers is also harmful to their health.

Take dogs for a walk during the daytime before the celebrations begin. Never walk them near where others are lighting firecrackers.

Consult a veterinarian if your pets are prone to acute anxiety or distress from loud noises and medicate with anti-anxiety or calmant, if necessary (only on vet prescription). Check their availability during Diwali in case of emergency.

Ensure pets are wearing collars and identification tags with current contact information. All pets, even those kept indoors, should wear collars with identification tags at all times.

Make a first-aid kit in preparation for helping injured animals. Have a bucket full of water handy for emergency and for putting used sparklers into.

Keep contact information for local municipal corporations and surrounding shelters handy and approach them immediately in case of lost pets.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:31 IST