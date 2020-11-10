Man arrested eight months after robbing Navi Mumbai resident

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:18 IST

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Solapur on October 31, eight months after he burgled a Nerul apartment in January. Police have recovered ₹1.4 lakh worth stolen gold valuables from his possession.

Kishan Vankore, 23, has a long list of burglary and theft cases against him in Navi Mumbai and Thane. He has also been profiled by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A resident of Panvel, Vankore has been breaking into houses for over six years when he took to crime following into his father and brother’s footsteps.

Vankore’s father and brother have also been arrested multiple times for similar burglaries.

In January, Vankore broke into a Nerul apartment in Sector-10 and stole gold valuables worth Rs 3.78 lakh. After months of investigation, police claimed that with the help of the informant network and technical leads, they suspected Vankore’s involvement in the crime.

The police then went on his trail and located him at his hometown in Akkalkot, Solapur, from where he was arrested on October 31.

“The accused has at least 22 cases of theft and burglary against him registered across police stations in Navi Mumbai and Thane. He has been committing crimes since the age of 18. We are interrogating him to establish how many other houses he has burgled since his last arrest,” said Shyam Shinde, senior inspector at Nerul police station.