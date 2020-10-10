Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Badalpur

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:14 IST

Greater Noida:

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a class 10 student in Badalpur on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Badaun, lives with her family members at a rented accommodation and studies at a government school.

The student said the suspect confronted her when she was returning from school. “I was returning home with a classmate. The man stopped my way and said he wanted to meet me alone. He started misbehaving with me when I objected to his behaviour,” she said in the FIR.

The suspect asked the victim to meet him at certain location in the evening and threatened her with dire consequences for not meeting his demand, the girl’s father said.

The student raised an alarm and a local shopkeeper rushed to her rescue. The man then fled as people started gathered around.

The student returned home and informed her family members about the matter. The victim’s father said the suspect is a married man and lives in the neighbourhood.

“I work as a contractual labour at a person’s field. The suspect is a relative of my employer. He has been harassing my daughter for some time. We have filed a complaint against him in the Badalpur police station,” the father said.

Dhamendra Sharma, in-charge of Badalpur police station, said police registered an FIR against the suspect under Section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC.

“We launched a search and arrested the suspect the same day. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.